Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

