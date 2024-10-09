8,573 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

