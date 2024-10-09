BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.