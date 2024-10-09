Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,399 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOX opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

