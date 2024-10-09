WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,943,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 568,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 142,419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,022,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 295.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

