WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

