WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after acquiring an additional 198,255 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,806,000 after acquiring an additional 138,238 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

