Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

