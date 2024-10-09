City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2 %

CMG opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

