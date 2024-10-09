iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

INDA opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

