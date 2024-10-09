Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

