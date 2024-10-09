Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

