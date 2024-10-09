Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 450.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

