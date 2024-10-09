Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 624,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,509,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

