Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,655,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

