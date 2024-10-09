iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.