Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after buying an additional 1,217,217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $6,888,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

