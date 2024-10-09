Helen Stephens Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

