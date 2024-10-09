Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 986 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:VFVA opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

