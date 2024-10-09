Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,074,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.