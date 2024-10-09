Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 504 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.