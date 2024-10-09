Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and $739,227.43 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

