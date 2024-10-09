Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

