Aragon Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $6.27 or 0.00010319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $270.61 million and approximately $250,161.60 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

