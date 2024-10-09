AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Oct 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a oct 24 dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 12th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,726,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

