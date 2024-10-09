Bondly Hits One Day Volume of $25,808.42 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $2.15 million and $25,808.42 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00256700 BTC.
Bondly Profile
Bondly’s launch date was August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is forj.network. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bondly
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars.
