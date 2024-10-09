Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $290.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $293.15. The stock had a trading volume of 297,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $295.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.