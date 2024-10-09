Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock remained flat at $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,224. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.