Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1,456.41 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

