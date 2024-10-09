Ergo (ERG) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $50.95 million and $211,759.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,754.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.10 or 0.00528516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00106507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00244164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00072339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,862,363 coins and its circulating supply is 77,862,888 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

