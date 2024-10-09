UMA (UMA) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $208.92 million and $12.89 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,453,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,091,068 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

