Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.33 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $168.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

