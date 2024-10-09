Analyzing Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxurion and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 10 2 3.17

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 383.33%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Oxurion.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A N/A ($1.45) -0.12 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($2.94) -1.79

This table compares Oxurion and Mind Medicine (MindMed)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxurion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -66.45% -46.96%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Oxurion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

