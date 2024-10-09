George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Purchases 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,180.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.54 per share, with a total value of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.99 per share, with a total value of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

WN traded up C$2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$218.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$201.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The firm has a market cap of C$29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$229.22.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$14.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 13.0134582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WN shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

