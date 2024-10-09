EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,317 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.