Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

