Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $7.61 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

