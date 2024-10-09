Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Boosted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.28.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

