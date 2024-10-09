Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 0.10% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

