Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,586 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after buying an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $577.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

