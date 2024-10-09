Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Cameco by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 700,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 355,328 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.