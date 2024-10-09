Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $56.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.