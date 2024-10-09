Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.