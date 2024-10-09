Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after buying an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

