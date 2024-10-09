Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

