First PREMIER Bank Sells 169 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN stock opened at $316.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.