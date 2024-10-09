Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 479.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,650 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 820,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

