Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 210,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 110,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 71,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

