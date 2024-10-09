Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.5% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

ORCL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,730. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

