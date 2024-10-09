Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 381.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,306. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

